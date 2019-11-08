Police: Man charged after 3-year-old found with bruises, welts inside North Myrtle Beach apartment

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after a child was found beaten inside a North Myrtle Beach apartment, police said.
Officers responded to an apartment on Sea Mountain Highway just after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a possible child abuse call, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety report.
Police said they heard a child crying inside the apartment when they arrived on scene. Officers tried to talk to the suspect, identified as 30-year-old William Rodney Tutterow, but the report states he failed to open the door.
After police continued knocking on the door, Tutterow finally came out but stood in the doorway so authorities could not see inside the apartment, according to the report. Police said they entered the apartment for a welfare check because the child continued to cry.
According to the report, police found a 3-year-old boy inside the apartment with bruises on both shins, ankles, thighs, arms and back. Police said red welts were also seen on the child’s left leg and both arms, in addition to a bruise on his face. Tutterow reportedly said the child was autistic and could not speak, but police noted that they had no difficulty interacting with the boy.
The mother of the boy said he got some of the bruises after playing rough with this 4-year-old cousin, the report states. According to police, the mother also said that some of the bruises were not on the child when he was left with Tutterow about 20 minutes before authorities arrived on scene.
According to police, the mother noticed that her son had clumps of his hair falling out and that his head was tender to the touch. One area of hair appeared to have been pulled out, the report states.
In addition to being charged with unlawful neglect of a child, Tutterow was also arrested on an outstanding shoplifting warrant, according to the report.
Police said the child was brought to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
As of Friday afternoon, Tutterow remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $26,000 bond.
