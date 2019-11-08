Pawleys Island elects new mayor after results made official

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Pawleys Island has a new mayor after results were made official on Thursday.
Brian Henry received 78 votes while the incumbent, Jimmy Braswell, received 58 votes. The mayors were originally tied on Election Day because there were about 20 votes in question, but it appears the election office let those votes stand.
There were questions surrounding Henry’s residency because he ran using his business’ address on the island, which is the Seaview Inn. He owns another property less than a mile off the island.
He told WMBF News he’s registered to vote at the Seaview Inn, his vehicles are registered there and it’s the address on his driver’s license.
South Carolina’s law doesn’t set time limits on how long or often a person lives in a location to be eligible to vote in that area.
Under state law, a person is eligible to vote and run for election in the area where their ‘domicile’ is. Domicile is a legal term that is defined by the law as “a person’s fixed home where he has an intention of returning to when he is absent.”
