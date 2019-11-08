One dead in Conway after vehicle overturns in swamp

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Conway.
Crews were dispatched to the deadly wreck in the area of Depot Road and Highway 501 Business at 10:08 p.m., a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue states.
Two people were trapped after a vehicle overturned in the swamp.
Officials say the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the driver sustained fatal injuries.
The Conway police and fire departments also responded to the crash.
The name of the person killed was not immediately available.
