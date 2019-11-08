Crews restore power after nearly 700 Myrtle Beach customers left in the dark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly 700 Santee Cooper customers near the Coastal Grand Mall area were in the dark Thursday night.
The outage also impacted customers near the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to the Santee Cooper outage map.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said that the outage was first reported around 9 p.m. Vest said it caused traffic lights to be out around Pine Island Road and Highway 17 Bypass and Pine Island Road and Oak Forest Lane.
The Santee Cooper website shows power was restored just before 11 p.m. WMBF News has reached out to the company to find out what caused the outage.
