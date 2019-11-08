Myrtle Beach police make arrest in child abuse investigation at daycare

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police took one person into custody after a child abuse investigation involving a seven-month-old.
Lona Lee Thomas, 51, is charged with infliction of great bodily injury upon a child. She is currently at the Myrtle Beach Police Department awaiting bond.
The investigation started when officers were called on November 1 to the Busy Bodies Day Care on Highway 15 to a report of an unresponsive infant.
Police said the victim is in critical condition and receiving treatment for injuries.
“We continue to hold the victim and family in our thoughts and offer prayers for a full recovery,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a press release.
The police department said that this is still an active investigation.
They’re asking anyone with information in the case to come forward and contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.