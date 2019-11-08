Jon Pardi to take the stage at 2020 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country star Jon Pardi has been added to the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest lineup, festival organizers announced Friday morning.
Pardi is known for hit singles like “Head over Boots,” “Heartache on the Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.”
Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headlining acts.
The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
