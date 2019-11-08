HCPD investigates shots fired report near Socastee High School; students secured in building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating reports of shots fired across the street from Socastee High School.
Police said the shots were reported near a Taco Bell on Highway 707.
Horry County police notified Socastee High School around 12:40 p.m. Friday that there was an incident, according to the school’s Facebook page.
As a precautionary measure, the school secured all students and staff in the building.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier explained it was not a lockdown because students and staff were able to walk inside the school but were not allowed to go outside.
Horry County police said there is no immediate threat to the community. They’re asking people to avoid the area while officers look into the shots fired report.
