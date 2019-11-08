FIRST ALERT: Near record cold possible next week.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold temperatures this weekend are just a teaser to winter-like that cold that arrives next week.
Freeze warnings are in effect for the Pee Dee tonight where temperatures will drop to near or just below 32°. Closer to the beaches, temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s with patchy areas of frost likely by Saturday morning.
A brief warm up will send temperatures into the lower 60s by Sunday and to near 70 on Monday ahead of another powerful cold front.
The second strong cold front will arrive on Tuesday with additional showers and another shot of much colder temperatures.
As rain comes to an end Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will start to plunge.
By Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop to the freezing mark along the Grand Strand and all the way into the 20s in the Pee Dee.
Wednesday will turn out to be a winter-like day more like what we would see in January with high temperatures only in the lower and middle 40s.
Wednesday night will see another round of temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s.
