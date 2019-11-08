FIRST ALERT: First frost of the season likely this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While it’s cold this weekend, we turn even colder next week.
Temperatures Saturday morning fall into the 30s with frost looking likely, especially away from the immediate coastline. Sunny skies prevail but temperatures will be slow to climb. We’ll top out around 56° through Saturday afternoon.
Another round of cold weather arrives Sunday morning but we’ll turn warmer by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies continue, helping boost the afternoon highs back into the middle 60s.
We’ll continue to warm-up early next week, approaching 70° Monday afternoon. It won’t last long as the next cold front arrives Tuesday. Rain arrives Tuesday, followed by our next big drop. Temperatures won’t climb out of the 40s by Wednesday afternoon.
