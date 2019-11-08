Country music icon Alan Jackson brings 2020 tour to Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to South Carolina.
The country music icon announced Thursday that Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena will be the second stop of his 2020 tour on Jan. 11, our news partner WYFF reports.
Jackson's tour begins Jan. 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The three-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will perform fan favorites like “Here in The Real World," as well as signature songs “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country," along with party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time.”
It’s these same songs – many written by Jackson – that have earned him a place alongside country music’s greatest names and cemented his place in its history with membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Tickets and information for all Alan Jackson 2020 Tour dates are available at alanjackson.com/tour, where you can also find information about Jackson, his music and more.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.