Weekend Events: Cold temperatures arrive for weekend plans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is almost here which means it’s time for more SC Weekend events in both Florence and Myrtle Beach. A strong cold front will bring big changes to the forecast as it works across our area Friday with rain chances early Friday morning.
By Friday night, you will feel the cold air as the temperatures are in the 40s around sunset. Keep this in mind for High School Football or even the first day of the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo in Florence. While the event will be dry, it will be much colder on Friday during the evening as the event goes from 5 PM to 10 PM. You will still see the lower 50s for highs on Saturday for the event which goes from 11 AM to 9 PM.
Enjoy that cold fall-like weather!
In Horry County, not much changes! Art in the Park is this week at Market Common and the temperatures are cooler on Saturday than Sunday. If you're looking for the warmer day, it'll be Sunday for both Myrtle Beach and Florence. Regardless, don't let the cold keep you from going to events. It will be sunny and clear for all of the events this weekend.
For a complete list of events happening this weekend, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com. You can view the latest changes with the forecast on the First Alert Weather App.
