Weekend Events: Cold temperatures arrive for weekend plans

By Friday night, you will feel the cold air as the temperatures are in the 40s around sunset. Keep this in mind for High School Football or even the first day of the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo in Florence. While the event will be dry, it will be much colder on Friday during the evening as the event goes from 5 PM to 10 PM. You will still see the lower 50s for highs on Saturday for the event which goes from 11 AM to 9 PM.