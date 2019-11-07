U.S. Marshals offer $1,500 reward for capture of 13-year-old double murder suspect

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $1,500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a 13-year-old double murder suspect.
Authorities said Jericho W. escaped on Tuesday while in the custody of the state Public Safety Transport Team.
Several law enforcement agencies have been searching on the ground and in the air for Jericho. On Tuesday, they focused in the area of Highway 72 and Planetarium Road for several hours.
“My initial thought was how in the world did he get loose and why is he in our neighborhood,” nearby resident Portiala Lewis said.
Jericho and his brother, 19-year-old Derrick Hunt, are accused of murdering two brothers. Their bodies were found last month in a home on Marigold Road.
Jericho’s mother, Nikki Jacobs, told WMBF News her son is a troubled child. She said she tried reaching out to juvenile justice services and mental health services for help.
“I was trying to get him help because he was getting into trouble, hanging out with the wrong crowd,” Jacobs said.
She said she doesn’t know how she managed to escape from authorities.
WMBF News asked if she believes her son could commit a double murder.
“All I can say is he’s innocent until proven guilty,” Jacobs replied.
Anyone with information on Jericho’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 877-926-8332 or visit www.usmarshals.gov/tips to provide information. All tips are confidential.
