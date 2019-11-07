‘Titan Decking’ to be installed at public beach accesses in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents and visitors will soon see new outdoor shower decking at public beach accesses in Myrtle Beach.
The new “Titan Decking” was recently installed at the 50th Avenue North beach access, according to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach Facebook page.
“Sand can get stuck between the boards, preventing proper drainage, so the city will start using this new deck product when it rebuilds the dune crossovers and beach access points,” the post states.
Officials say the flow-through decking will be the standard for shower towers in Myrtle Beach.
