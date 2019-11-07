Sheriff’s office: Man tried to get two girls walking to school into his truck

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where they said a man approached two young girls on their way to school.
A Darlington County sheriff’s deputy assigned to Brockington Elementary School said around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday he noticed two girls speaking to a man in a black, four-door, newer model Chevrolet Silverado on Brockington Road. He called for the two girls to keep walking to school.
The deputy questioned the young girls and both said they didn’t know the driver and described him as a black man with dreadlocks.
The students said the driver told them to get into his vehicle, and he would take them to school.
The girls also said that the driver approached the mother of one of the students. The deputy contacted the mother who said the driver commented on her appearance, asked for her name and phone and then drove off. She said she didn’t know him.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene to try to find the driver and the truck, but they were unable to locate either.
“The safety and security of our children and schools is my number one priority,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “I commend my Deputy for remaining vigilant, and I ask parents and others to report any unusual activity around our schools to law enforcement immediately.”
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
