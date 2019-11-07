SCHP: 2 killed in head-on collision in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Georgetown County.
Troopers responded to the crash around 3:08 p.m. Thursday on Pennyroyal Road, just south of the city of Georgetown.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry was driving east on Pennyroyal Road when it ran off the right side of the road, the driver lost control and then came back onto the roadway and hit a Chevy F-10 truck head-on.
The driver and passenger of the Camry were taken to the hospital.
The two people in the pick-up truck were killed in the crash. Their names have not been released.
