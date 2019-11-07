SCDOT announces Highway 31 extension is finally open to drivers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a moment that thousands of drivers have been waiting for… the S.C. 31 extension is finally open.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the six-lane southern extension of Highway 31, which goes from S.C. 544 to S.C. 707, is open in both directions.
The SCDOT said there may still be periodic lane closures in the future as finishing touches are completed.
The $99.7 million project was slated to finish back in 2017. Officials said hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as other weather-related issues, played a large part in the delays.
Another delay came from the discovery of cracks on the bridge crossing the Intracoastal Waterway.
The contractor working on the extension project has been fined $5,000 per day for not finishing on time. That amount stood at $3.9 million back in October. The SCDOT said the money is taken out of payments made to the contractor.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.