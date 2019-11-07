Police: Knife found in student’s book bag at elementary school in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a knife was found in a student’s book bag at an elementary school in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon.
Police officers responded to Maryville Elementary School for a weapon on school property.
When officers arrived they were told that a pocket knife had been found in a student’s book bag.
“School staff located the pocket knife in a first grader’s book bag,” Georgetown police said."The knife was not used or displayed."
The incident will be handled administratively by the Georgetown County School District.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.