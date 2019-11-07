POLICE: Abducted ECU student uses text messages to gain her freedom

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Police say an ECU student was abducted from a Greenville street but was able to text friends about her ordeal that led to her freedom.
Greenville police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday and involved a 20-year-old woman.
Officers have charged Joshua Worsley, 27, of Robersonville, and Cornelius Langley, 33, of Greenville, with first degree kidnapping. Worsley has also been charged with attempted second degree sex offense.
Police say the men lured the victim into their car at Five Points Plaza, that she was groped and Worsley tried to sexually assault her.
The ECU student texted her friend who was able to eventually follow the car until it stopped outside the Camelot Inn on South Memorial Drive. Police say the friend confronted the two and the men released the victim.
Use of city street cameras and information from the victim led to the arrest of Worsley and Langley today on the charges.
The two men are being held on $250,000 bonds at the Pitt County jail.
