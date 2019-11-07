Lawmakers working to make Horry County roads safer

“SCDOT, when they decide which road projects to do, they have a formula they use. It’s based on traffic counts, based on condition of the road. Their objective standards that they use when determining, and quite frankly we just have so many miles because we’re geographically the largest county in the state. We have so many miles of state highway road system, so that’s one of the reasons why, plus we know a lot of those roads have just gone without for so long. That’s another reason why and we get so much traffic, but those are the contributing factors,” said Hembree.