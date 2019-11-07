‘It’s new life’: Winless SC football team thankful for playoff berth

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite not winning a game this season, the Hemingway Tigers are just 24 hours away from hosting a first-round playoff game.
It’s a game many coaches and fans from around the state say the Tigers don’t deserve to play in.
“I still don’t necessarily agree with us being able to make the playoffs,” Charlie Richards, the team’s first-year head coach began. “If you don’t win a game you shouldn’t be able to make the playoffs.”
It’s an opportunity some say shouldn’t have been granted. Some voicing their frustrations over social media.
“We’ve been hearing a lot of that but oh well," said CB/WR Nigil Singletary. “0-10 regardless, we’re still there. As coach would say, ‘Don’t worry about the crowd. Just focus on what your mindset is, what you need to do and what your job is on the field.’”
The Tigers’ opportunity came by default following the closing of Creek Bridge High School. Their region shrunk from four schools to three, granting each team an automatic bid to the postseason regardless of overall record.
“Just making sure they realize its new life," Richards continued. "That’s the biggest thing you have, new life and an opportunity to actually do something.”
Richards said his team will benefit not only from the playoff experience but also the additional practices that come along with each game.
Hemingway hosts Scott’s Branch 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class A SCHSL playoffs.
