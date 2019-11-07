Grand Strand firefighters rally behind S.C. bill aimed at helping those battling cancer

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand firefighters are coming together to support a bill aimed to protect them.
This comes after studies show that firefighters have a higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer, all because of what they do to keep others safe. This disease is the leading cause of firefighter line-of-duty deaths.
In 2017, Midway Fire Rescue lost one of their own. Battalion Chief Josh Carney lost his battle with cancer, after serving more than 25 years as a firefighter.
“On October 26, 2017, at his funeral, I was handed his folded American flag. My daughter was handed his helmet. That was a moment in time for me that I did not want to see any other Midway Fire Department wife or anywhere have to go through,” said Carney’s wife, Lillian.
Lillian started an organization to honor his legacy called Carney Strong, which aims to raise awareness surrounding the disease.
On Wednesday night, she stood in the place where her husband’s casket once stood inside of a Pawley’s Island Church to address an issue she says is much larger than her.
“I’m hoping that by sharing our story and showing people that it is real. It does happen and there are certain things that you can do to help prevent it then I’m helping somebody. I wish somebody was there for me so I want to be there for somebody else,” Lillian said.
Currently, South Carolina is one of two states that does not offer any help to firefighters diagnosed with cancer, leaving families, like the Carneys, with thousands and thousands of dollars in medical bills.
The Firefighter Cancer Presumption Bill was first introduced earlier this year as a workman’s comp bill.
Now, it’s being changed to a health care bill and will designate certain cancers as line-of-duty diseases, providing financial and other means of support to those diagnosed.
“For every 3 firefighters, 2 will get cancer in their career time at some point. So it’s a drastic number,” said Justin Lenker, the president of the Midway Professional Firefighters Association.
At Midway Fire Rescue, since Carney’s death two years ago, two other firefighters have been diagnosed with cancer. A third firefighter was diagnosed and has recently beat the disease.
Lenker has been a firefighter for more than 12 years, WMBF News reporter Casey Watson asked him if he himself fears one day receiving the news that he has cancer.
“Everybody here who’s a firefighter knows that it’s a dangerous job. And we’re never going to be able to eliminate it but we might be able to minimize that exposure like every other fire department does but this component needs to happen," Lenker said.
Midway firefighters have taken several precautions to help prevent cancer such as taking a shower immediately after working a scene, using activated charcoal, washing their turnout gear, and using decontamination wipes.
As for the bill, the hope is it'll be passed in the next legislative session.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.