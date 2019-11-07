Galivants Ferry man gets 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Galivants Ferry man was sentenced to two decades in prison Thursday for sex crimes against three children, according to a news release from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.
Deniz B. Lobo, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John.
John sentenced Lobo to 20 years in prison for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge, for which he is not eligible for parole. For the third-degree charges, Lobo was sentenced to 15 years on each count. The sentences will run concurrently, and he must register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor for life, the release states.
The three minor children were sexually assaulted in Horry County during 2016 and 2017, according to the release.
