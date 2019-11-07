FIRST ALERT: Rain ends, temperatures take the plunge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful cold has moved through the area bringing a round of rain followed by an abrupt drop in temperatures.
Overnight rain will quickly taper off around sunrise this morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon.
As the rain comes to an and, gusty northerly winds and falling temperatures will move in as the cold front pushes off shore. At the same time, winds will begin to gust as high as 30 mph. Temperatures today will slowly drop from the middle and upper 50s this morning to the upper 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for inland areas Friday night as temperatures drop to near 32° for most of the Pee Dee. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s along the Grand Strand with areas of frost likely by Saturday morning.
The weekend will start off cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the 30s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny but chilly with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.
Temperatures will once again drop into the 30s Saturday night with areas of frost likely.
Slightly milder weather returns on Sunday with temperatures warming into the lower 60s.
