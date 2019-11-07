FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase tonight, big temperature drop tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another mild and calm day before the strong cold front arrive overnight and into Friday morning.
We will start off the day with mostly sunny skies but see clouds thicken throughout the day. Regardless, it’s still warm and comfortable with highs in the low-mid 70s today with a mix of sun and clouds. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out ahead of the front, the best chances will hold off until after midnight this evening.
Those rain chances will be associated with the first of two powerful cold fronts over the next seven days.
Cold Front #1
The cold front will bring some breezy winds and showers overnight and into the early morning hours Friday. This frontal system will be out of our area by 8-9 AM tomorrow morning, providing for a dry second half of the day for those Friday plans.
Gusty winds will continue throughout the day with temperatures starting into the upper 50s to lower 60s and falling throughout the day. By sunset on Friday, temperatures will already be down into the 40s.
A freeze watch has been issued for most of the area as temperatures will drop into the lower 30s in the Pee Dee and into the upper 30s near the beaches. While a freeze isn’t expected along the beaches, some patchy frost will be likely. There is a better chance of frost on Saturday night when the breeze is much calmer throughout the overnight hours.
The weekend looks fall-like and cold. Highs on Saturday will only reach the low-mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. Once again, the frost potential is at it’s highest on Sunday morning. By the afternoon hours on Sunday, we will climb back into the lower 60s.
Cold Front #2
The second strong cold front will arrive on Tuesday with additional showers and another shot of colder temperatures.
While the timing of the cold front will dictate both the highs and lows for the middle of the week, it’s possible that freezing temperatures could make it all the way to the Grand Strand by the middle of next week with daytime temperatures only in the 40s. These temperatures would be 15+ degrees below normal for this time of year.
Nighttime temperatures may drop as low as the 20s in some areas.
