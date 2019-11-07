FIRST ALERT: Quick hitting rain, fast falling temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will move through the area early Friday morning bringing a round of rain followed by an abrupt drop in temperatures.
Clouds will overspread the region tonight as a strong cold front moves closer. Rain will begin to develop after midnight. While a rumble of thunder and a few heavy downpours can’t be ruled out, no severe weather is expected. The rain will quickly taper off early Friday morning with most of the activity pushing off the coast by around 7:00 AM. Temperatures will remain mild in the 60s for most of the night.
As the rain comes to an and, gusty northerly winds and falling temperatures will move in as the cold front pushes off shore. As the front moves through, temperatures will quickly drop from the lower 60s into the lower 50s around sunrise. At the same time, winds will begin to gust as high as 30 mph.
As the colder and drier weather continues to filter into the area through the day, temperatures will hold steady or even slowly drop into the lower 50s at the beach and upper 40s well inland. Winds will remain gusty as skies clear and sunshine returns for the afternoon.
A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for inland areas Friday night as temperatures drop to near 32° for most of the Pee Dee. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s along the Grand Strand.
The weekend will start off cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the 30s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny but chilly with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.
Temperatures will once again drop into the 30s Saturday night with areas of frost likely.
Slightly milder weather returns on Sunday with temperatures warming into the lower 60s.
