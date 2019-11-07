FIRST ALERT: November 7, 1995 tornado outbreak in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A tornado outbreak struck the Carolinas on this day in 1995 with numerous tornadoes and widespread wind damage.
A strong cold front moving through the Deep South led to severe thunderstorms developing across the Carolinas on the afternoon of November 7th, 1995. The storms quickly became severe and started producing tornadoes. Twenty-five tornadoes were reported across the state by the time the outbreak ended.
Many of the tornadoes were focused from the Grand Strand into the Pee Dee.
The strongest tornado of the day was an EF4 tornado that injured 1 person in Marion County northwest of Galivants Ferry, SC. One mobile home was destroyed. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church near Galivants Ferry was badly damaged and the sanctuary was leveled. The church bell was blown off and found 400 yards east of the church. Several houses suffered major roof damage.
An F2 tornado injured 122 people just across the border in Columbus County near Brunswick, NC. Numerous homes were damaged and widespread trees were blown down.
Several tornadoes ripped through Horry County. As many as 5 tornado touchdowns were reported in 10 minutes from near the Conway Raceway northeast along U.S. Highway 378 to the Little River area on S.C. Highway 90. Major damage was done to 50 residential homes and five commercial buildings. Minor damage was done to 85 residential homes and businesses and 20 commercial buildings. Hundreds of large trees were twisted and snapped.
An EF2 tornado also touched down near Florence, SC and resulted in 4 injuries. The tornado downed trees, destroyed one mobile home, destroyed 12 cars, and damaged Patriot Place Appartments near Francis Marion University.
An EF1 tornado injured 11 people in Kingstree, SC.
Another EF1 tornado injured 1 person in Georgetown County between Andrews and Georgetown, SC.
Still another EF1 tornado was confirmed in rural Darlington County. Dozen of trees were blown down and 16 structures were damaged. Three houses suffered major wall and roof damage, a mobile home was destroyed, a garage was badly damaged, and a large shed collapsed on trucks and farm machinery.
F0 tornadoes also touched down near Dillon, SC and near Lumberton, NC.
