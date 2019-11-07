FIRST ALERT: November 7, 1995 tornado outbreak in SC

Several tornadoes ripped through Horry County. As many as 5 tornado touchdowns were reported in 10 minutes from near the Conway Raceway northeast along U.S. Highway 378 to the Little River area on S.C. Highway 90. Major damage was done to 50 residential homes and five commercial buildings. Minor damage was done to 85 residential homes and businesses and 20 commercial buildings. Hundreds of large trees were twisted and snapped.