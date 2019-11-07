FCSO: Driver crashes car after leading deputies on chase Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver led deputies on a chase in Florence before crashing his vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the driver came into Florence off I-20 around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, when a deputy tried to stop him for speeding.
Kirby said the driver didn’t stop and instead went into a parking lot near Magnolia Mall where a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Authorities are still searching for the passenger.
The vehicle drove toward the city of Florence and made it onto Darlington Street where Kirby said the driver side-swiped a vehicle and then crashed.
Kirby said the driver ran off from the crash scene but was apprehended behind the Budweiser plant on Darlington Street.
The driver’s name and list of charges have not been released yet.
The Florence Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office during the incident.
