Election commission certifies results of Myrtle Beach City Council race

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Election Commission has certified the results of Tuesday’s municipal election.
Commissioners verified and counted five additional ballots that were cast by city voters during Thursday morning’s certification process. Officials say four were provisional ballots and one was determined to be uncounted from the election.
Longtime councilmen Mike Chestnut and Phil Render have retained their Myrtle Beach City Council seats for another four years, the election commission declared.
A runoff election will be held on Nov. 19 between Mary Jeffcoat and John Krajc for the final open seat on the council.
There were 13,014 total votes cast. The certified results are as follows:
- Edward Carey: 1,492
- Michael Chestnut: 2,595
- Charles Gasque: 525
- Wayne Gray: 1,758
- Mary Jeffcoat: 2,148
- John Krajc: 2,014
- Phil Render : 2,429
- Write-In: 53
With the additional votes counted Thursday, a candidate needed a minimum of 2,170 votes to win a seat outright.
