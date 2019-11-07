Coroner investigating death of young child in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner is investigating the death of a young child Thursday morning.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the child appears to be around two years of age.
According to Grimsley, the incident appears to have happened off Pee Dee Church Road in the Dillon area.
The coroner added he will not release an official ruling until an autopsy is completed. Grimsley didn’t immediately know when that autopsy took place.
