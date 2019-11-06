WATCH: U.S. Attorney holds press conference in Myrtle Beach

WATCH: U.S. Attorney holds press conference in Myrtle Beach
Logo of the U.S. Attorney for the District of S.C. (Source: Twitter)
By WMBF News Staff | November 6, 2019 at 10:52 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 11:01 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon is holding a press conference Wednesday morning at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel at 11 a.m.

In addition to Lydon, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Andrew Murray and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert Higdon, Jr., will also be in attendance.

The exact nature of the press conference was not immediately known.

Watch live here:

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.