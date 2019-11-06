WATCH: U.S. Attorney holds press conference in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon is holding a press conference Wednesday morning at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel at 11 a.m.
In addition to Lydon, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Andrew Murray and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert Higdon, Jr., will also be in attendance.
The exact nature of the press conference was not immediately known.
Watch live here:
