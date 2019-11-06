VIDEO: Repairs underway after water main break in Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Work is underway to repair a water main break in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood.
A WMBF viewer sent in video of the break on Wisteria Drive in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club, which is located in the Socastee area.
Tom Vitt, director of marketing for HTC, said crews were in the neighborhood Wednesday adding fiber optic cable when the break happened.
Officials with Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority said crews were onsite as of 4:30 p.m. and were expecting to have the repairs complete within a few hours.
