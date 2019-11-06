Two incumbents keep seats on Myrtle Beach City Council, runoff set to fill third open seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One Myrtle Beach City Council seat remains up for grabs after incumbent Mary Jeffcoat found herself just 22 votes shy of the votes needed to retain her seat.
Both longtime councilmen Mike Chestnut and Phil Render were able to keep their seats on council for another four years.
As for Jeffcoat, she will go up against challenger John Krajc, who was only 136 votes behind her and optimistic about his chances.
The magic number for both Jeffcoat and Krajc was 2,168 votes to clinch the final open seat on city council. However, both found themselves just a few votes short, but remain optimistic.
Of the more than 23,000 registered voters in the city of Myrtle Beach, over half did cast their vote using the new voting system.
The runoff between Jeffcoat and Krajc will take place in two weeks. As for Chestnut and Render, they will both be sworn-in at the first city council meeting in January.
Click here for the results from Tuesday’s election.
