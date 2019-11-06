Two charged after Hartsville man beaten, dog stolen

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges after allegedly beating a Hartsville man and stealing his dog.
According to information from the Hartsville Police Department, Matthew Fulton McClain was arrested Tuesday. Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state he was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, stealing dogs and two counts of petty larceny.
McClain was still in custody as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, jail records showed.
In September, Joseph Dylan McClain was also arrested in this case and charged with two counts of petty larceny, stealing dogs and strong-arm robbery, according to the HPD.
An incident report from the Hartsville Police Department states that on Sept. 12, the victim was talking with the two suspects about his dog when he was hit in the face and knocked to the ground.
The victim told police his struck three more times before the suspects took his Nike shoes, shorts, $35 in cash, a cellphone that belonged to his girlfriend and his dog.
According to the report, the dog was worth $5,000 because it was a rednosed pit mixed with a blue pit.
Joseph McClain was arrested almost two weeks later when he came to the police department to pick up a check from the evidence officer, the report stated.
