SCDOT: S.C. 31 extension to be open by this weekend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been a long time coming; the S.C. 31 extension is finally scheduled to open to drivers.
Pete Poore, spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, said the southern extension of S.C. 31 from S.C. 544 to S.C. 707 is set to open by this coming weekend.
The $99.7 million project was slated to finish back in 2017. Officials previously said hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as other weather-related issues, played a large part in the delays.
Another delay came from the discovery of cracks on the bridge crossing the Intracoastal Waterway.
The contractor working on the extension project has been fined $5,000 per day for not finishing on time. That amount stood at $3.9 million back in October. The SCDOT said the money is taken out of payments made to the contractor.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.