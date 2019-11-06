Runoff election could decide Surfside Beach mayoral race

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A high-profile race in the Grand Strand could be decided in a runoff election
The unofficial results for the Surfside Beach mayoral race show that Bob Hellyer received 387 votes, Julie Samples has 365 votes and David Pellegrino came in third with 273 votes.
“Obviously, I need to work really hard the next two weeks,” Samples said.
WMBF News spoke to Samples after the preliminary results were posted on the doors of both precincts in Surfside Beach. She said the results surprised her.
“I assumed there would be a runoff between myself and Mr. Pellegrino,” Samples said.
But instead it will be between her and Hellyer, the current Surfside Beach Planning and Zoning Commission chair. Hellyer declined to comment until the official results are in.
Samples said her focus is now shifting toward running another campaign in the hopes she can end up the next mayor of Surfside Beach.
“I’ve worked hard the last two months, so I’ve got tow more weeks to work just as hard and hopefully convey to the residents of Surfside my vision for the town,” Samples said.
It’s important to note that we’re still waiting on the official results from the Horry County Elections office. As soon as those results are available, we will bring them to you.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.