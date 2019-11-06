Residents in Horry-Georgetown border battle support annexation

HORRY-GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents caught up in a border battle at the Horry-Georgetown county line overwhelmingly voted to become part of Horry County.
For decades, nearly 200 pieces of property were assumed to be a part of Horry County.
But the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs discovered back in March 2018 that a mistake was made, and that the properties were actually in Georgetown County.
South Carolina Henry McMaster issued an order allowing residents to decide if they would like to stay in Georgetown County or have their properties annexed to Horry County.
Unofficial election results showed that 146 people were in favor of annexing, while six voted to stay in Georgetown County.
The results of the election will now go before Horry County Council.
