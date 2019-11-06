Police search for missing Timmonsville man last seen leaving hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a missing 25-year-old man.
Mikel Helms was reported missing by family members who have concerns for his safety.
Police said he was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Medical University South Carolina-Florence.
Helms is a white male with a beard from Timmonsville. He was last seen wearing hospital scrub pants and no shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
