Police search for missing Timmonsville man last seen leaving hospital

Police search for missing Timmonsville man last seen leaving hospital
Mikel Helms (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | November 6, 2019 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 3:40 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a missing 25-year-old man.

Mikel Helms was reported missing by family members who have concerns for his safety.

Police said he was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Medical University South Carolina-Florence.

Helms is a white male with a beard from Timmonsville. He was last seen wearing hospital scrub pants and no shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.