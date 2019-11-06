One killed, two injured in crash involving two 18-wheelers, SUV on I-74

ROWLAND, N.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and two more injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 74, according to authorities.
First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on the westbound side of I-74 between mile markers 205 and 206 in the Rowland area.
The driver of a tractor-trailer stopped because of another collision and was struck from behind by an SUV, according to Lewis.
A second 18-wheeler then reportedly hit the SUV, troopers said. The driver of that tractor-trailer was killed as a result.
Both the driver of the first 18-wheeler and the SUV were injured in the collision, Lewis said. The scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m., Wednesday, a little more than nine hours after the crash occurred.
“Prayers for the injured and those that lost their life,” a post on the Rowland Rescue Squad’s Facebook page stated.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.