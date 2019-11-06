Horses take over Grand Strand to benefit the American Heart Association

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of horses and riders galloped into Lakewood Camping Resort for the 38th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride.
The camping resort has transformed into a 200-acre equestrian-friendly ranch for the event that lasts Wednesday through Sunday.
The registration costs for the event will help benefit the American Heart Association.
The Beach Ride is expecting over 1,200 riders and 2,000 participants from across the nation. The Beach Ride is the largest beach-trail ride on the sandy shores of South Carolina.
There were will also be several activities held, including seminars, silent auctions and a parade for horses.
“You’ll see some wagons and some small mini-horses pulling wagons and doing different things of that nature,” said Chris Butler with the American Heart Ride. “The most unique thing about this ride is you have people from over 22 states come to Myrtle Beach to do this event and there’s not one like it anywhere in the United States.”
The 2018 Beach Ride was a record-breaking year. It raised $363,000 for the American Heart Association. Organizers hope to exceed those funds this year.
