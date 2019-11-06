FIRST ALERT: Calm and comfortable weather before big changes arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dense Fog continues this morning, especially across Horry County. If you are headed out early this morning, give yourself a few extra minutes for that morning commute. It’s another mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s to start the day.
Today will be calm and comfortable for any outdoor plans. Highs will remain seasonable with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 by this afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout today and even Thursday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s.
A strong cold front will move through the region early Friday. This front will bring shower activity to our area by midnight and continue through Friday morning, but the bigger story will be the colder temperatures behind the actual cold front. Temperatures on Friday will start in the upper 50s to lower 60s but fall throughout the day.
By the evening hours on Friday, temperatures will plummet with overnight temperatures reaching the upper 30s on the beaches and low-mid 30s in the Pee Dee. A light breeze will make it feel even colder on Friday night, but will ease the risk of frost.
If you have plans for the weekend, you will feel the fall-like weather on Saturday with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be a higher threat for frost with less wind and cold temperatures. Lows will drop once again into the upper 30s to around 40 on the coast and to the lower to middle 30s inland.
Highs on Sunday will slowly warm up into the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. A second and even strong cold front will move into the Carolinas by Tuesday of next week with winter-like temperatures likely.
