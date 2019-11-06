New jobs coming to the Pee Dee after manufacturing company invests $6.9 million

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A railroad tie manufacturing company is expected to bring dozens of new jobs to Marion County.
Tie & Timber Technologies LLC announced Tuesday a more than $6.9 million investment that is projected to create 51 new jobs over the next five years, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
“T3 [Tie & Timber Technologies LLC] will focus on the manufacturing of green railroad ties that will be shipped initially to nearby processors for treatment with preservatives, then delivered to various North America railroads for use in maintenance of rights of way. The company will also market byproducts, including bark and wood chips, to industries primarily located in South Carolina,” the release states.
The company will be located at 301 S. Cypress Street in Mullins, with operations slated to be online in January 2020.
“In South Carolina, not only do we excel at manufacturing things, but we’ve also built a reputation as a state that has the infrastructure in place to get finished products to customers as efficiently as possible. Companies from all over the world trust our state and our people, and today’s announcement by Tie & Timber Technologies LLC is just the latest example of that,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
If you’re interested in joining the TC team, contact readySC after Dec. 1 for more information.
