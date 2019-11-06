Deputies arrest father, son connected to Pawleys Island Publix shoplifting case

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies said they were involved in a shoplifting scheme at a Pawleys Island Publix.
Kelvin Johnson, 42, and his son, Gage Johnson, 21, were arrested Wednesday and charged with petty larceny with felony enhancement.
Deputies said the two were identified hours after the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office posted security camera photos on their Facebook page.
Deputies are still searching for three other suspects involved in the case.
Authorities said the Publix store manager reported a suspicious group of people who entered the store around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The manager said two women had large purses that appeared to be empty. Deputies said the women loaded their purses with steaks and left without paying. They also said at least two of the men stuffed steaks under their clothing and left the store.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 843-546-5102.
