Darlington County building museum enacts new bill to preserve historic properties

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County has new measures in place to help preserve the area’s history.
The Darlington County Council recently passed the Bailey Bill. The ordinance allows property owners to have their tax assessments stay at the purchasing value instead of the remodeling value.
For example, say you buy a home valued at $100,000. You pay another $50,000 for renovations. Rather than having a property tax bill based on the $150,000 you put into the home, it will be assessed at the amount you paid for the home.
Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, said the property first must be deemed historic based on certain criteria.
“Rather than seeing those [historic homes] torn down and the property be used for new construction, it gives people the opportunity and benefit of a tax easement to help in rehabilitating those structures,” he said.
Gandy said they’re also moving forward with plans for a new Darlington County Museum. The new facility will have interactive exhibits, original pieces from historic structures and more.
There will also be a research room for people who want to continue exploring.
"You won't have to leave this Darlington County Museum with a hunger for more information, you'll just be able to step downstairs, get that information and leave satisfied," Gandy said.
It’s all possible thanks to Carolyn “Bet” Norment Phillips. Phillips was known for her passion for Darlington County’s history. She died last year, leaving behind a $4 million check to the historical commission.
"She had a dream and that dream was that every single person in Darlington County would have a place where they can come and interact with their local history," Gandy said.
Construction on the museum is expected to start next year.
