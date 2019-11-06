County moving forward with plans for Huger Park in Carolina Forest

“We’re now finally at the point where we are working with a committee that’s been developed with the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the parks and open space board, the board of architectural review and historic preservation and a slew of county staff - along with D.R. Horton - to develop a plan that hopefully will be implemented. The county has some money for it, and the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution have said that they will come up with some funds also,” said Ashley Cowen, senior planner for Horry County Planning and Zoning.