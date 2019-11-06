County moving forward with plans for Huger Park in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for a new park in Horry County are finally set to begin after an eight-year standstill.
County officials said the goal for the future park is to preserve the area’s rich history while creating a space for people to enjoy.
Huger Park sits just off Carolina Forest Boulevard near the Horry County Recreation Center. It’s surrounded by the new growing subdivision called “The Parks,” which spans more than 400 acres.
Huger Park is dedicated to Revolutionary War Gen. Isaac Huger, the man county officials said was granted the land by the King of England in 1771.
The concept revolves around 10 live oak trees estimated to be about 300 years old. The conversation surrounding Huger Park has been on-going for eight years now, when five acres for the park were donated by a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Last year, county officials agreed to a land swap with the developer. In exchange for two acres of park land, the county received two of the 15 acres it acquired adjacent to the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Horry County Planning and Zoning leaders said they want to use the property for future soccer and multi-purpose fields.
County officials said the main reason behind the stall was due to funding. Now, the planning process for the long-awaited park has picked up steam.
“We’re now finally at the point where we are working with a committee that’s been developed with the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the parks and open space board, the board of architectural review and historic preservation and a slew of county staff - along with D.R. Horton - to develop a plan that hopefully will be implemented. The county has some money for it, and the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution have said that they will come up with some funds also,” said Ashley Cowen, senior planner for Horry County Planning and Zoning.
The developer also agreed to pave the road to the park and improve access, as well as install lighting along the road and provide a pedestrian path from the park to the recreation center.
Horry County Planning and Zoning leaders said once completed, it will be one of the most significant and iconic landmarks in the county.
“We have so few historic sites and parks in the county that are easily accessible to the Carolina Forest community, and this will be one of those sites," Cowen said.
County officials are planning to hold a workshop with the committee later this year to develop a plan for the site. They said they’re looking forward to hearing feedback from the community.
The goal is to have the park complete and open to the public by next year.
