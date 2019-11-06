Councilman blasts hospitality fee deal, says it would ‘rape the taxpayers’

Worley said the agreement that is on the table was already one that had been proposed back in March, but instead, the municipalities and their attorneys have let it drag on. “We’re going to give you every penny of your money, yet the lawyers won’t accept that. But now they do when there’s $6.5 -$7 million worth of attorneys’ fees on the table,” Worley said. “I will not be a party to paying attorneys’ fees to the tune of $7 million… when there was no argument, there was no argument. The only argument all along has been attorney fees… how much they can get out of the taxpayer.”