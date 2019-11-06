Council votes in favor of Garden City tiny home development

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council approved a request to build 221 tiny homes in the Garden City area.
Developers plan to build the development off Highway 17 Business near Tupelo Bay Golf Club and it would have homes of multiple sizes.
Ten percent of the homes will be about 2,000 square feet, 50% will be less than 900 square feet and roughly 20% will be less than 600 square feet.
People in the area spoke out against the project, saying they were concerned about stormwater issues.
The engineer for the project, Steve Powell, said that this will be good for traffic.
“If we keep doing larger lot subdivisions out west of Myrtle Beach and we get into Conway and we get into Aynor and different places and all that traffic’s on the street, so if we can concentrate that into the core areas, Garden City, Murrells Inlet… that reduces traffic overall,” Powell said.
Councilman Tyler Servant, who represents the district where the development will be built, said he spoke to several concerned citizens and voted against the development.
But other council members said that it was a good project.
They voted in favor 8-4.
