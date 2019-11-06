Brunswick County man gets over 75 years in prison for raping children

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man will spend nearly eight decades in prison after he was convicted of nearly a dozen child sex crime charges.
According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Jay Johnson Waugh Jr., 37, was convicted of one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of rape of a child by an adult offender, and eight counts sex offense with a child by an adult offender.
After a weeklong trial, the jury deliberated for 35 minutes on Tuesday before returning a guilty verdict.
Waugh was sentenced to four consecutive sentences totaling over 75 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and be subjected to GPS-based monitoring upon his release from prison.
Prosecutors said the two victims both testified against Waugh during the trial.
Waugh was initially arrested in 2014.
