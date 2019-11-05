Report: Men pulled hooded sweatshirt over woman’s head, stole her truck

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for a group of men who robbed a woman outside of an Atlantic Beach nightclub.
Officers were called Saturday to the Off The Hook nightclub on 30th Avenue South for a strong-armed robbery.
The victim told police that she was parking her truck across the street from Off The Hook when an unknown number of men pulled the hood from her sweatshirt over her head and took off with her truck.
The report states that police found the stolen truck after it had crashed into a parking spot at a shopping center on 29th Avenue South.
There were no witnesses at the club or near the spot where the vehicle was recovered, according to the report.
Police also said no evidence was discovered at either scenes to create a suspect profile.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Atlantic Beach Police Department at 843-663-2284.
