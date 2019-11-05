Police arrest son of former Horry County police chief for a second time

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The son of former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes was back behind bars for a second time this year.
Conway police officers arrested 20-year-old Cameron Alexander Rhodes on Friday night. He was charged with drug possession and released Saturday afternoon on a $2,000 bond.
WMBF News has requested a report to learn more details about his arrest.
Rhodes was arrested back in February after authorities said they found marijuana and a stolen gun on him.
A report said that police could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle after he was stopped for failing to use a turn signal.
Police said they asked him if he had a weapon on him and he said there was one under the driver’s seat. Authorities discovered that the gun was stolen.
