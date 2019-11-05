Planning commission gives negative recommendation to bringing a swingers club to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission gave a negative recommendation for bringing a swingers club here to Myrtle Beach.
The commissioners came to the decision after holding a public hearing on the proposed swingers club during Tuesday’s meeting.
The club owners want to expand to Myrtle Beach because they said a lot of people from the Grand Strand attend their North Carolina location. Their plans received a negative response from the community on Tuesday.
Two people argued against the proposal during the public hearing.
One of them said he’s lived in Myrtle Beach for years and doesn't believe enough people understand what a swingers club is.
He thinks if more people knew what it was, more from the religious and moral community would oppose it.
Another resident said he doesn't believe the club fits the family culture of Myrtle Beach.
Last month, a proposal was made by Amber Armour to add a definition for a swingers club to the zoning code and to allow for such a club in the city’s wholesale/manufacturing district, which is primarily on Seaboard Street.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.